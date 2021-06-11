State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of WesBanco worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2,152.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSBC opened at $37.33 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,821.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSBC. B. Riley increased their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

