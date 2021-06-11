State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,870 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,096,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,610,000 after acquiring an additional 561,635 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 377,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,182,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

NYSE:RLJ opened at $16.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RLJ. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.