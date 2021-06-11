State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 17,337 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,862 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RCM. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,767 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 31,928 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in R1 RCM by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,505 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

R1 RCM stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.79.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $925,904.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,477.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $316,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,680,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,470,129 shares of company stock valued at $387,947,259. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.