State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires Shares of 90,000 SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in SLM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 98,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in SLM by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in SLM by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SLM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. SLM Co. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

