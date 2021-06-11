State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Vector Group worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vector Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,741,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,420 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,178,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after buying an additional 358,527 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 966,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after buying an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 610,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,429,777.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $152,115.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,846,287 shares in the company, valued at $25,552,612.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

VGR stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.80 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.91%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

