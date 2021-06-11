State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Uniti Group worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 258,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $859,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.41). Equities research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.