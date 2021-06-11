State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Xperi worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xperi during the first quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 833,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,118 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xperi by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,561,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,538,000 after purchasing an additional 451,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.72. Xperi Holding Co. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $25.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.78 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xperi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

In other news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 206,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

