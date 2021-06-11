State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,728 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $77.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $80.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.92.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $148.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

IBTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.63.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

