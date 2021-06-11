State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,609 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Vonage were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vonage by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vonage by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 245,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 548,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $14.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -112.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

VG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

