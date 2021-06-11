State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $154,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,974 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup began coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.13. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. Equities analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

