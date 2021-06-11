State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Stepan worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 0.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,962,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Stepan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stepan by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,049,000 after acquiring an additional 173,225 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 67.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Stepan has a 12-month low of $87.60 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $44,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,508.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. Insiders sold 7,834 shares of company stock worth $1,062,226 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.