State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mattel by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. Mattel’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

