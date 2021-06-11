State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 119,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,976,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,564,000 after buying an additional 34,969 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,728.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $144,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,729.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,606,250. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

NASDAQ GO opened at $33.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.85. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

