State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSM. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $91.73 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.11.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,563. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

