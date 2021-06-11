State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Jack in the Box worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 87,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 58,077 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $116.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.51. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.33 and a 1-year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 37.85%.

JACK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

