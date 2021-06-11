State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.63 Million Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

Shares of LGIH opened at $154.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.12. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.60.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duncan S. Gage acquired 697 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.55 per share, for a total transaction of $95,872.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,847.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 9,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $1,295,168.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,581.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,620 shares of company stock worth $7,898,991 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

