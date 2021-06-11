State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,413 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Essent Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Essent Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,355 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,662,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,203,000 after purchasing an additional 369,251 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,078 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,162.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $47.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.07. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.53%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.