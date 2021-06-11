State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth about $3,827,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $154.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.14. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.16 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

