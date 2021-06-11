State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $786,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMI opened at $234.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.11 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.03.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

VMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

