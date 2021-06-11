State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 105.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Meritor worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Meritor by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $11,449,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

MTOR opened at $25.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.12. Meritor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MTOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

