State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Shares of HXL opened at $61.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.43. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $64.84.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

