State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,732 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $110,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $41.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.92. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

