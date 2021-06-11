State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,350 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 31,063 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 39,023 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,558,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 37,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $123.26 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.27 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 81.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 68.66%.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

