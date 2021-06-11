State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 3,904 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of LCI Industries worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

LCII stock opened at $138.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.12. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.62. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $101.69 and a twelve month high of $156.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LCII. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.60.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

