State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 4,504 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $103.44 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $104.79. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $3,052,277.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Pavan Bagai sold 19,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,779,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,161.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,239 shares of company stock valued at $8,139,158 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXLS. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

