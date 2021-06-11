State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 5,880 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of American Equity Investment Life worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AEL. Truist boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,560 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $31.78 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.35.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.