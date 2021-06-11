State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 871 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPI. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 107.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 171,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GPI opened at $153.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.52. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.79 and a 12-month high of $175.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 7.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.83.

Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

