Stealth Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. Stealth has a total market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $1,000.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000996 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00059971 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00044661 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,689,901 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.