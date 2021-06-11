SteepCoin Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last Week (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $54,016.52 and $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.57 or 0.00836788 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.