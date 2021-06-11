Stenprop Limited (LON:STP) Plans GBX 3.38 Dividend

Stenprop Limited (LON:STP) declared a dividend on Friday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

STP stock opened at GBX 159.40 ($2.08) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 151.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £455.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35. Stenprop has a 1 year low of GBX 109 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 161 ($2.10).

In other news, insider Patricia Watson sold 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.88), for a total value of £5,904,000 ($7,713,613.80).

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

