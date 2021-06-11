Step Finance Trading 42.9% Lower This Week (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. Step Finance has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $3.05 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Step Finance has traded down 42.9% against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00058261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00171412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00196983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.14 or 0.01185634 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,870.48 or 1.00003045 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

