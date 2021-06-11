Stephen W. Boettinger Buys 1,500 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Stock

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) General Counsel Stephen W. Boettinger acquired 1,500 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $23,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 121,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,198.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of REVG stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,497,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,779. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 2.71. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $22.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. Analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

