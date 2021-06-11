Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust Sells 1,537 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) major shareholder Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $44,573.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust sold 9,070 shares of Conn’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $266,748.70.

Shares of CONN stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. 384,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,943. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.74. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $851.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.61.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,910,000 after acquiring an additional 169,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,447,000 after acquiring an additional 23,248 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 397,771 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,836,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conn’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

