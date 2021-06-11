Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust Sells 9,070 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) major shareholder Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust sold 9,070 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $266,748.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,411.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust sold 1,537 shares of Conn’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $44,573.00.

NASDAQ CONN traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 384,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,943. The firm has a market cap of $851.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.89) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

CONN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 9,410.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

