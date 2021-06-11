stETH (Lido) (STETH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.14 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for about $2,341.51 or 0.06341481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and $261,644.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 486,304 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

