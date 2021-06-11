stETH (STETH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $93,146.00

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One stETH coin can now be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00060250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00174351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00197021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $457.29 or 0.01230743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,140.58 or 0.99959910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002750 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars.

