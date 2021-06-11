Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 4.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 17.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,476 shares in the company, valued at $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,628. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Shares of SHOO opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $44.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.