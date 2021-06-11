Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHOO. BTIG Research raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.91.

Shares of SHOO opened at $43.37 on Friday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 820,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,968,000 after purchasing an additional 97,538 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 800,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,267,000 after purchasing an additional 244,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 136,338 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 60,260 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 200,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 45,460 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Steven Madden news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $64,560.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,681 shares of company stock worth $3,501,628 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.