Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $276.86

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 276.86 ($3.62) and traded as high as GBX 283.50 ($3.70). Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at GBX 271 ($3.54), with a volume of 116,284 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STCK. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Stock Spirits Group from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 326 ($4.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 276.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £542 million and a P/E ratio of 19.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stock Spirits Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

Stock Spirits Group Company Profile (LON:STCK)

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

