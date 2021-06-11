Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Evofem Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 54,480 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,335% compared to the average daily volume of 3,797 call options.

In related news, CFO Justin J. File bought 24,500 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,235.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 440,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,599.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 50,000 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,362.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 84,500 shares of company stock valued at $86,935 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Evofem Biosciences stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,046,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,959,603. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $128.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

