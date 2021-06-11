StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.70

Shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and traded as high as $22.20. StoneCastle Financial shares last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 25,922 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $145.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Praag Michael Van acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $220,311. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 121.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANX)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

