StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Acquired by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNE traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.65. 28,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,901. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.25. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.91.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

