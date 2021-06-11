Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the May 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SEOAY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Danske downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of SEOAY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 20,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,135. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

