STRAKS 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. In the last week, STRAKS has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. STRAKS has a total market cap of $72,312.29 and approximately $7.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,951.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,428.79 or 0.06572964 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $595.78 or 0.01612339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.28 or 0.00452696 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00156573 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.86 or 0.00684319 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.41 or 0.00455762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006477 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00040704 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.