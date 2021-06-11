Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the May 13th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Straumann stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,735. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.86. Straumann has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $82.80.

SAUHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

