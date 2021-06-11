Streamr (DATA) Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 97.6% against the US dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $142.76 million and approximately $203.19 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00057831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.87 or 0.00770026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00085095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 882,250,679 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

