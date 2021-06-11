Strong Market Capitalization Hits $20.22 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, Strong has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $20.22 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can currently be bought for approximately $146.26 or 0.00397061 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00057745 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00172136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00196639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $429.80 or 0.01166850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,765.87 or 0.99813723 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

