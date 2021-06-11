StrongHands Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $495,051.24 and approximately $72.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, StrongHands has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,562,605,338 coins and its circulating supply is 17,149,410,984 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

