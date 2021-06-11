Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,479,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,786 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.26% of Summit Materials worth $265,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Summit Materials by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,467 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,977,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,469,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $36.19.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.