Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Suncorp Group stock remained flat at $$8.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. Suncorp Group has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

